A short break

Yesterday's storm that hit northern Utah has now spread towards central and southern Utah.
Rain and snow will be an issue for the southern half of the state with a possibility of thunderstorm activity.
Light showers return to northern Utah for Sunday.
Salt Lake City
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 40s.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Mid 30s.
Sunday: Rain showers. Highs: Near 50.
St. George
Saturday: Rain and thunderstorms. Highs: Mid 60s.
Saturday Night: Showers early . Lows: Low 40s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 60s.