A slow warm up ahead of the holiday

Still hanging on to chilly temperatures across the state. Afternoon highs on Saturday will be about 10-15 degrees below average.

Haze will increase through the weekend as high pressure builds in and remain in place for the next several days.

No storms to impact your Thanksgiving travel and holiday plans.

Salt Lake City

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 30s.

Saturday Night: Clear. Lows: Low 20s.

Sunday: Hazy sunshine . Highs: Near 40.

St. George

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Low 50s

Saturday Night: Clear. Lows: Near 30.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 50s.