A stormy end to September!

A stormy end to September!- Tuesday, September 30
Big changes today! A cold front will bring widespread showers & t-storms, mainly to Northern & Central Utah. It'll warm up & dry out mid-week, then another storm moves in this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy & cooler. Showers & t-storms most likely from late morning through the afternoon. Highs: Near 70 in the morning (then in the low to mid 60s for much of the day).

Tuesday Night: Showers & t-storms decrease in the evening. Partly cloudy & cooler overnight. Lows: Mid 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers & t-storms, most likely in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 80s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 60.

