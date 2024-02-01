A stormy start to February!

A storm moving in today will bring cooler, wet weather through Saturday. Widespread valley rain & mainly mountain snow is expected. After a break on Sunday, another storm moves in early next week.
SALT LAKE CITY
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible in the afternoon. Highs: Upper 50s.
Thursday Night: Rain likely. Lows: Near 40.
Friday: Rainy & cooler. Highs: Mid 40s.
ST. GEORGE
Thursday: Cloudy with a chance of morning showers, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs: Near 60.
Thursday Night: Rain. Lows: Lower 40s.
Friday: Rainy & cooler with a slight chance of PM t-storms. Highs: Near 50.