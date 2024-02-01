Watch Now
Weather

Actions

A stormy start to February!

Posted at 5:42 AM, Feb 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-01 07:42:39-05

A storm moving in today will bring cooler, wet weather through Saturday. Widespread valley rain & mainly mountain snow is expected. After a break on Sunday, another storm moves in early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible in the afternoon. Highs: Upper 50s.

Thursday Night:  Rain likely.  Lows:  Near 40.
Friday:  Rainy & cooler.  Highs:  Mid 40s.
ST. GEORGE
Thursday:  Cloudy with a chance of morning showers, then rain likely in the afternoon.  Highs:  Near 60.
Thursday Night:  Rain.  Lows:  Lower 40s.
Friday:  Rainy & cooler with a slight chance of PM t-storms.  Highs:  Near 50.

    




    
    
    
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



    
    


  

 




  

  
    

        
    
    

        
            

    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    

    
    
    
    

    
        

    
    fox13webad.jpg


        
    



    
      

          
              
About Us

          
          
              
Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere