A stormy start to February!

A storm moving in today will bring cooler, wet weather through Saturday. Widespread valley rain & mainly mountain snow is expected. After a break on Sunday, another storm moves in early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible in the afternoon. Highs: Upper 50s.



Thursday Night: Rain likely. Lows: Near 40.

Friday: Rainy & cooler. Highs: Mid 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Cloudy with a chance of morning showers, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs: Near 60.

Thursday Night: Rain. Lows: Lower 40s.

Friday: Rainy & cooler with a slight chance of PM t-storms. Highs: Near 50.