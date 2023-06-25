A sunny Sunday in Utah

The southwest flow increases today, allowing temperatures to bump up with temperatures in the 90s returning to portions of the Wasatch Front.

Looks to stay clear through Sunday with winds picking up just a bit through the afternoon. Winds become stronger ahead of a cool front that hits late Monday through Tuesday. This system will bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms on Monday for extreme northern Utah.

Most of the state stays dry for the next seven days.

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Sunny and warmer. Highs: Low 90s.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid-60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: Low 90s.