A very warm Mother's Day weekend!

This weekend will be the warmest it's been so far this year, so it's going to feel like summer on Mother's Day! Winds increase early next week ahead of a cold, wet storm that moves in on Tuesday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Low 80s.



Friday Night: Clear. Lows: Upper 50s.

Saturday: Sunny & breezy. Highs: Upper 80s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy & breezy with a 30% chance of PM showers & isolated t-storms. Highs: Upper 80s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Low 90s.



Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 60s.

Saturday: Sunny with breezy south winds. Highs: Mid 90s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy & breezy. SW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Mid 90s.

