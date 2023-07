Isolated to widely scattered showers & thunderstorms are possible across northern Utah through Thursday, mainly from the west deserts through the Uinta Basin. Dry & breezy across the south.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: Near 90.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows: Upper 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 102.

Wednesday Night: Clear. Lows: Upper 60s.