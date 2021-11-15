A warm November day; Brace yourself for colder weather later this week

High pressure will keep it warm and dry today. A cold front will move across the area tomorrow and bring a chance of showers to the north in the morning. Colder air moving in behind the front will knock temperatures down well below average on Tuesday and Wednesday. By Wednesday morning, it'll likely drop below freezing along the Wasatch Front for the first time this season.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 70.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Near 50.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Becoming sunny after morning clouds. Highs: Mid 70s.

Monday Night: Increasing clouds. Lows: Upper 40s.