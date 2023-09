Still hanging onto the warm weather! High pressure will keep it warm & dry most of the week. It'll be slightly cooler Thursday & Friday, then cool & wet as a storm moves through this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Sunny & warm. Highs: Mid 80s.

Tuesday Night: Clear. Lows: Near 60.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny & warm. Highs: Near 90.



Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Near 60.