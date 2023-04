High pressure will keep it warm & dry today. A cold front will

move across Northern & Eastern Utah tonight, bringing some wind and slightly cooler temperatures on Friday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Becoming partly cloudy. NW winds 10 to 20 mph late in the afternoon. Highs: Near 70.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. NW winds 15 to 25 mph, stronger gusts near the canyons. Lows: Near 40.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 80s.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 50s.