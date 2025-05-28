Watch Now
A warm Wednesday; Temps keep climbing!

A warm Wednesday; Temps keep climbing!- Wednesday, May 28
Isolated to scattered t-storms will pop up over the mountains again today & tomorrow. Temps will keep climbing with the warmest weather so far this year expected by the end of the week!

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Partly cloudy & warmer. Highs: Upper 80s.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy & mild. Lows: Lower 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny & very warm. Highs: Mid 90s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 60s.

