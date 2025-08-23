Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
A weekend mix of sun and clouds

Saturday Morning Weekend Forecast
Posted
Graphics from the FOX 13 Weather Center showing the forecast for the next two days. Saturday has an expected high of 96° with 20% chance of rain. Sunday has an expected high of 91° with thunderstorms possible in the evening.

A mix of sun and clouds for Saturday with strong southerly flow in place. Temperatures will remain above average statewide with mid 90s for much of northern Utah, upper 90s and triple-digit heat down south. A high of 104 is expected in St. George with a chance for isolated thundershowers.

Graphics from the FOX 13 Weather Center showing the predicted highs across the state. From top to bottom, left to right: Elko 96°, Wendover 96°, Ogden 94°, Logan 95°, Salt Lake City 96°, Evanston 85°, Park City 85°, Vernal 91°, Ely 86°, Delta 96°, Provo 94°, Price 88°, Milford 93°, Cedar City 87°, Richfield 89°, Moab 99°, St. George 104°, Kanab 94°, Bullfrog 102°, Blanding 88°.

Showers will increase statewide Sunday as a surge of moisture rotates around the ridge over the Four-Corners region. The increasing moisture will bring some relief to the high heat we've seen over the past week.

Graphics from the FOX 13 Weather Center showing expected rain accumulations. Only a few parts of the state may see accumulations up to five inches, with the majority of it surrounding Rich County.

Cooler temperatures and more active weather will persist throughout the workweek, as monsoonal moisture continues to move through.

Graphics from the FOX 13 Weather Center showing the flash flooding potential for Utah's slot canyons. Across the board, they show a "probable" potential for flash floods.

Flash flooding will be a concern over southern Utah for much of next week as well. 'Probable' flash flood potential is forecast for all recreational areas beginning Sunday, meaning dangerous flash flooding is expected to occur in some low-lying areas and slot canyons.

