A wet start to the weekend

Scattered showers on tap for Northern Utah today. Improvements expected for Sunday as the showers move towards Eastern Utah.

Pleasant weather statewide for Monday with sunny skies and temperatures warming. Expected 50s through the weekend with 70s by Tuesday.

Salt Lake City

Saturday: Chance for showers. Highs: Mid 50s.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Upper 30s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Upper 50s.

St. George

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 70.

Saturday Night: Clear. Lows: Low 40s.

Sunday: Sunny and warmer. Highs: Low 70s