A winter storm in spring!

After a warm start to the week, winter weather is going to make a comeback!

A strong cold front will slide south across the area today, bringing widespread valley rain & mountain snow. It's going to get a lot colder with temperatures about 20-25 degrees lower than yesterday! Even if it doesn't feel like you need it in the morning, grab a heavier coat. Out ahead of the front, gusty winds are expected across SE Utah.

Snow could mix with rain at times in the valleys today, but become even more likely overnight and into Friday with minor accumulations possible. Heavy snow is expected in the mountains, especially in Central & Southern Utah. Be prepared for winter driving conditions along mountain routes.

Luckily, it'll dry out and start to warm up over Easter weekend!

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Cloudy, wet, & much cooler! Rain showers are likely & could mix with snow at times along with a slight chance of t-storms. Afternoon temps: Low 50s.

Thursday Night: A rain/snow mix will likely change entirely to snow overnight.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Increasing clouds with rain most likely by afternoon & evening. Isolated t-storms are possible. Highs: Low 70s.

Thursday Night: Rain likely in the evening, then decreasing after midnight. Lows: Mid 40s.

