Cooler & drying out across the north today, while showers & t-storms will continue across Central & Southern Utah. Storms decrease tomorrow, then sunny & warm this weekend!

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 70s.



Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers & t-storms. Highs: Mid 80s.



Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 60s.