Active weather expected this week

A weak storm will cross the area today. A much stronger winter storm will bring heavy mountain snow, gusty winds, and a chance of heavy rain Tuesday into Thursday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, mainly in the morning. Highs: Near 50.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Lows: Upper 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs: Mid 60s.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 40s.

