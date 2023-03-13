Active weather expected this week

A weak storm will cross the area today. A much stronger winter storm will bring heavy mountain snow, gusty winds, and a chance of heavy rain Tuesday into Thursday.
SALT LAKE CITY
Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, mainly in the morning. Highs: Near 50.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Lows: Upper 30s.
ST. GEORGE
Monday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs: Mid 60s.
Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 40s.