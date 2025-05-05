Active weather to start the week

Rain showers and thunderstorms will continue on Monday and Tuesday. These thunderstorms could produce heavy rain, hail, and gusty winds. Keep your eye to the sky, especially Monday afternoon. By mid-week, the state will dry out, and high pressure will bring the heat as temperatures return to the 80s by Friday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Rain showers and thunderstorms. High: 65.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain. Low: 48.

Tuesday: Scattered rain and cooler. High: 61.