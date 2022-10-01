Active weekend for the southeast

A cool front has moved in which brought rain across northern and eastern Utah. The front stalls across the south keeping active weather across southeastern Utah for Saturday.

Another wave hits tomorrow which will bring a high probability of scattered thunderstorms for central, southern and eastern Utah.

This will increase the threat of flash flooding for Sunday. The Wasatch front looks to stay dry for the weekend and into next week.

Salt Lake City

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Low 70s.

Saturday Night: Clear. Lows: Low 50s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy & breezy . Highs: Mid 70s.

St. George

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 80s

Saturday Night: A few clouds. Lows: Near 60.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with an afternoon t-storm. Highs: Upper 80s.