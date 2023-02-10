Air quality gets worse; Storm on the way

Valley inversions will strengthen with decreasing air quality this weekend.

A storm will break up the inversion and bring another round of snow early next week.

In southern Utah, very light rain and snow showers are expected on Sunday and Monday.

The storm then moves to northern Utah on Tuesday and becomes much stronger. It could be a stormy Valentine's Day!

Snow is also expected in the mountain areas of northern Utah.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Hazy sunshine. Highs: Near 40.

Friday Night: Clear & cold. Lows: Mid 20s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy & hazy. Highs: Near 40.

Sunday: Mostly sunny & hazy. Highs: Upper 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 50s.

Friday Night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows: Mid 30s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Highs: Near 60.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 60.