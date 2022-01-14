Air quality improving; Dry holiday weekend

A cold front is moving south across Utah, but not living up to expectations!

The inversions have weakened and air quality is expected to improve, but very slowly. Not all of the haze is getting scoured out, so visibility might not be much better today.

Strong winds are possible across Southern Utah and could peak this afternoon and evening. Gusts up to 40-50 mph are possible near the canyons, especially in Washington County. Winds will decrease by Saturday morning.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Patchy morning fog. Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 40.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 20s.

Saturday: Becoming sunny. Highs: Near 40.

Sunday: Becoming sunny & hazy. Highs: Near 40.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny & breezy. East winds 15-25 mph. Highs: Upper 50s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Winds decreasing. Lows: Lower 30s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 50s.

Sunday: Becoming sunny after morning clouds. Highs: Upper 50s.