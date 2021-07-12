Watch
WeatherAir Quality

Actions

Wildfires make summer air pollution more harmful and sustained

items.[0].videoTitle
Here's a look at how the highest rolling 24-hour average of smoke in the last two days compares with the worst days of December, January and February, when winter inversions trap particulates.
Posted at 5:37 PM, Jul 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-12 19:37:18-04

Normal summer pollution on the Wasatch Front is a regular cycle of ozone rising in the day and falling at night because the sun kicks off the chemical reaction that forms the pollutant. That allows for safe air in the morning and at night for outdoor activities.

READ: Utah's double-whammy air quality concerns doctor

Wildfires create particulates (smoke) that linger no matter the time of day.

Here's a look at how the highest rolling 24-hour average of smoke in the last two days compares with the worst days of December, January and February, when winter inversions trap particulates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere