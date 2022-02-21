Almost pressing the panic button for precip

SALT LAKE CITY — As drought conditions persist across the state, the hopes for some recovery with promising snowpack through the winter months has been quickly diminishing.

With a great start the winter season with above average snowfall in October, the future looked bright and white.

But a dry November brought us back to being concerned for our water supply.

A stellar December with several snowstorms brought our state average snowpack close to 150% of normal. This is what we needed to help us break free from severe drought. However, a dismal January and mostly dry February has quickly depleted the optimism to where we see only 75% of average across Northern Utah and slightly below average across central, eastern and southern Utah (look at state snowpack map.)

The long range outlook recently released from the Climate Prediction Center is not bringing any confidence. (Climate prediction graphic: Precipitation outlook) The seasonal outlook for the spring months of March, April, and May is forecasted to be below average for most of the state. This is not what we needed. However, we need to start preparing for possible water shortages and making sure we are not applying conservation principles right now and to be more diligent in the future in careful water usage plans.

Yes, my finger is over the Panic Button.

