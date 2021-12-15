Already gearing up for more snow!

Last night's storm is pulling away with the best chance of more accumulating snow over the mountains, especially in Eastern Utah. Gusty winds are also possible across the east through late morning. After a break this afternoon, another storm will move in tonight. This will bring more snow to mainly northern and central Utah late tonight through Friday. Very cold temperatures are expected heading into the weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Snow ending in the morning. Becoming sunny and staying cold. Highs: Mid 30s.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of snow after midnight. Lows: Mid 20s.

Thursday: Snow. 1 inch or less possible on the valley floor. Highs: Mid 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Partly cloudy & cooler. Highs: Lower 40s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear & cold. Lows: Upper 20s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 40s.