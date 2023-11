Cold weather will linger for another few days. High pressure will build this weekend & bring a warming trend through the middle of next week. Another storm could move in by the end of next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Sunny & cool. Highs: Upper 40s.



Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 30.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny. Highs: Near 60.



Thursday Night: Clear. Lows: Lower 30s.