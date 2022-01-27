Another cold day; Gusty canyon winds

A mostly dry cold front is moving south across the area today. A few light snow showers could pop up over the Uintas, but that's about it.

It'll be a few degrees colder than yesterday, but the main impact of the front will be to fuel gusty canyon winds in Washington County. Northeast winds could gust up to 50 mph for a little while this afternoon, but then decrease by this evening.

High pressure builds back over Utah tomorrow and keeps it dry through the weekend. Unfortunately, valley inversions will get stronger and air quality will get worse.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Becoming sunny. Highs: Mid 30s.

Thursday Night: Clear & cold. Lows: Near 20.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny. NE winds 10-20 mph, gusting near 50 mph near the canyons this afternoon. Highs: Low 50s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear & cold. Lows: Mid 20s.