Another cold day; Temps gradually climb

Another cold day! Temperatures will climb back near normal by the end of the work week. At the same time, inversions will build with increasing valley haze.

The next storm moving in Fri. night & Sat. will break up inversions, bring a chance of snow & the coldest temps so far this season!

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs: Mid 30s.

Tuesday Night: Clear & colder. Lows: Near 20.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 40s.

Tuesday Night: Clear & cold. Lows: Mid 20s.

