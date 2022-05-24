Another cold front today; Getting hot later this week

If you're ready for warmer weather, you're in luck!

Temperatures will climb a little higher today, in spite of the fact that a weak and mostly dry cold front will move through. A few light showers could pop up over NE Utah and SW Wyoming. Behind the front, NW winds could become gusty across parts of southern and eastern Utah and lead to high fire danger.

High pressure will build across the area tomorrow and bring the warmest weather so far this year by Thursday. Cooler, wet weather is expected for Memorial Day Weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Sunny. NW winds 5-15 mph. Highs: Near 70.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 50.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny & warm. Highs: Mid 80s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 50s.