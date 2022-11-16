Another cold November day!

Cold and dry weather will likely continue for several days. A dry cold front moves through Thursday night into Friday.

Light snow possible over SW Wyoming and Uintas but it will be dry elsewhere.

It'll get even colder behind the front on Friday and Saturday but slightly warmer by end of weekend into early next week.

Staying dry through most of next week.

A chance for possible storms will not really roll in until the end of next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: Near 40.

Wednesday Night: Clear & cold. Lows: Mid 20s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: Low 50s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows: Near 30.