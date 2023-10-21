Another great Fall weekend

With high pressure still in place, temperatures will remain mild and clear conditions will prevail. Two storms move through the region for the upcoming week.

The first one hits Monday which will bring a slight chance of rain and a little drop in temperatures. The second one hits late Wednesday. That second storm will bring a better chance of showers and cooler temps

Salt Lake City

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 70s.

Saturday Night: Clear. Lows: Low 50s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy a little breezy. Sunny. Near 80.