It's going to be another scorcher with near record heat possible! It'll be slightly cooler tomorrow and through the weekend. A strong storm will bring much cooler weather early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Sunny & hot! Highs: Near 100.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Mid 90s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 102.



Thursday Night: Clouds in the evening, then clearing overnight. Lows: Low 70s.

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Near 101.