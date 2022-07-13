Another hot day, but no records expected

SALT LAKE CITY — Wednesday will be another hot one for Utah, but no records are expected to be broken.

The excessive heat that has blanketed the state for nearly a week will continue through at least Thursday.

Moisture increasing over the area will bring a chance of widespread showers and thunderstorms, with the potential for flash foods increasing, especially over central and southern Utah.

The best of chance of heavy rain will remain in the southern mountains and the southeast portion of the state, with a slight chance of storms along the Wasatch Front on Wednesday and through the end of the work week.

The weekend looks to be dry and remain very hot.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Partly cloudy & hot with a 20% chance of showers & t-storms. South winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Near 101.

Wednesday Night: Becoming mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows: Upper 70s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny & very hot. Highs: Near 105.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. SW winds 10-20 mph in the evening. Lows: Near 80.