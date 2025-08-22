Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Another hot day; Cooler, wet weather ahead

Another hot day; Cooler, wet weather ahead- Friday, August 22
Ready for a break from the heat? Monsoonal moisture will expand north through early next week. This brings an increase in showers & t-storms, threat of flash flooding, and cooler temperatures.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of PM showers & t-storms. Highs: Mid 90s.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Lower 70s.

Saturday: Becoming partly cloudy with a 20% chance of PM showers & t-storms. Highs: Upper 90s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy & cooler with a 60% chance of showers & t-storms. Highs: Near 90.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Partly cloudy & very hot with isolated showers & t-storms possible in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Near 107.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy with decreasing showers. Lows: Lower 80s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy a 30% chance of scattered showers & t-storms in the afternoon...even more likely in the evening. Highs: Near 104.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with showers likely & a chance of PM t-storms. Highs: Near 101.

