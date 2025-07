It's going to be hot & dry again today with just enough moisture to fuel isolated t-storms over NE Utah. Fire danger will remain high with gusty winds possible across SW & Central Utah.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 90s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 70.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny & very hot. Highs: Near 104.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 70s.

