High pressure still keeping it hot! Patchy smoke will drift in this afternoon & keep it hazy across the north. Moisture surging north Friday will bring a chance of showers & t-storms this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Sunny with patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs: Upper 90s.



Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows: Lower 70s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 105.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of evening t-storms. Lows: Near 80.