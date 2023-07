Hot & stormy today! High pressure will keep it hot, but moisture still in place will support more scattered showers & thunderstorms this afternoon and

evening.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Becoming partly cloudy with showers & t-storms likely in the afternoon and evening. Highs: Near 100.

Wednesday Night: Showers & storms decrease. Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows: Near 70.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny & very hot. Highs: Near 109.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 80.