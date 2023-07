Moisture briefly moving into SE Utah will bring a chance of showers & t-storms today. Hot & dry weather continues across most of Utah with near record heat possible by the weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 90s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 70.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 103.



Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 70s.