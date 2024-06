Get ready for another hot day! Showers and thunderstorms will develop across southern & eastern Utah again today, then become more widespread across the rest of the state later this week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Mostly sunny & hot. Highs: Upper 90s.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 70.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Mostly sunny. 20% chance of showers & t-storms in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Near 105.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 80.