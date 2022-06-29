Another hot day; Thunderstorms could bring heavy rain

Hot and stormy weather today!

Increasing moisture from the south will bring a better chance of showers and thunderstorms across the area. A few of the storms in the far north and far west could be mostly dry and bring strong, gusty winds. The best chance of heavy rain is in Eastern Utah. Keep in mind, any storm could bring strong winds and heavy rain. If you have outdoor plans today, make sure you have shelter nearby.

Thunderstorms are likely again tomorrow, but dry air will begin to move in on Friday and storms will taper off. It looks like it'll be sunny and hot across most of the area over the holiday weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers & thunderstorms this afternoon & evening. Highs: Mid 90s.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy with showers tapering off overnight. Lows: Near 70.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers & t-storms. Highs: Near 102.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 70s.