Another hot day; Thunderstorms still possible

Summer weather is in full swing!

Dry air is moving back into Utah, but enough moisture is in place across the east to bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms today. They're most likely this afternoon across east central and northeast Utah. Flash flooding is possible in these areas, but the risk is lower than it was yesterday. It'll be hot, dry, and breezy across the rest of the area.

High pressure building over the area will keep it hot and dry for the rest of the week. Make sure the pets have plenty of shade and water and double check to make sure the kids aren't left in the car!

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Sunny & breezy. South winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Upper 90s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 70s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny & breezy. SW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Upper 90s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 70.