Another hot weekend!

High pressure will keep it hot this weekend and much of next week! Late day showers & t-storms are possible, mainly over the mountains and across central & southern Utah.
SALT LAKE CITY
Friday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of afternoon t-storms. Highs: Upper 90s.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Low 70s.
Saturday: Sunny with patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs: Upper 90s.
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 90s.
ST. GEORGE
Friday: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers & t-storms in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Near 106.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 80.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of PM showers & t-storms. Highs: Near 108.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. 40% chance of afternoon showers & t-storms. Highs: Near 109.