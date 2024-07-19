Watch Now
Another hot weekend!

Posted at 7:44 AM, Jul 19, 2024

High pressure will keep it hot this weekend and much of next week! Late day showers & t-storms are possible, mainly over the mountains and across central & southern Utah.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of afternoon t-storms. Highs: Upper 90s.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Low 70s.

Saturday: Sunny with patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs: Upper 90s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 90s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers & t-storms in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Near 106.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 80.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of PM showers & t-storms. Highs: Near 108.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. 40% chance of afternoon showers & t-storms. Highs: Near 109.

