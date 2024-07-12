Another hot weekend ahead!

A strong ridge of high pressure will keep it hot & dry through the weekend. Temps will drop slightly by early next week but stay well above average.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 105.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 70s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 105.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 101.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny & very hot. Highs: Near 111.

Friday Night: Increasing clouds. Lows: Mid 80s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with 20% chance of PM t-storms. Highs: Near 109.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of PM t-storms. Highs: Near 105.