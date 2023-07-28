Watch Now
Another hot weekend; Cooler next week!

Posted at 5:53 AM, Jul 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-28 07:59:03-04

Hot & dry for the next couple days! Showers & t-storms could pop up in far southern Utah by the end of the weekend, then across the rest of the area early next week. That'll finally cool it off!

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 102.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 70s.

Saturday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 102.

Sunday: Partly cloudy & hot. Highs: Near 101.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny & very hot. Highs: Near 108.

Friday Night:  Partly cloudy.  Lows:  Near 80.
Saturday:  Sunny.  Highs:  Near 108.
Sunday:  Partly cloudy with a slight chance of PM showers & t-storms.  Highs:  Near 107.

    




    
    
    
