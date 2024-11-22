Another mild day; Storm this weekend

I think you'll love today's temps! Very mild before the first in a series of storms brings colder, wet weather this weekend. An active weather pattern is likely through the middle of next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Partly cloudy & warmer. Highs: Near 60.

Friday Night: Increasing clouds. Lows: Lower 40s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy & breezy. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Rain will be likely in the evening. Highs: Upper 50s.

Sunday: Cloudy & colder with rain most likely in the morning, then showers taper off in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Mid 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 60s.



Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 30s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 60s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs: Near 60.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app