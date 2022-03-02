Another mild March Day; Stormy this weekend

If you've got spring fever, you're going to love how it feels the next few days!

High pressure will keep it dry and bring a warming trend through tomorrow. It'll start out mild on Friday, but the next storm will move in Friday afternoon & evening, bringing valley rain and mountain snow. Snow will mix with rain in the valleys at times on Saturday, and then change over entirely to snow by Sunday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 60.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Mid 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 70s.

Wednesday Night: Becoming cloudy. Lows: Lower 40s.