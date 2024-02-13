Watch Now
Another nice day; Rain & snow later this week

Mild weather for mid-February! Valley rain & mtn. snow are expected Thursday with a rain/snow mix in the valleys by Friday AM. After a break Saturday, active begins by the end of the weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 50.

Tuesday Night:  Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain & snow overnight.  Lows:  Lower 30s.
Wednesday / Valentine's Day:  Partly cloudy.  Highs:  Near 50.
ST. GEORGE
Tuesday:  Sunny.  Highs:  Upper 50s.
Tuesday Night:  Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing overnight.  Lows:  Mid 30s.
Wednesday / Valentine's Day:  Sunny.  Highs:  Upper 50s.

    




    
    
    
