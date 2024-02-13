Another nice day; Rain & snow later this week

Mild weather for mid-February! Valley rain & mtn. snow are expected Thursday with a rain/snow mix in the valleys by Friday AM. After a break Saturday, active begins by the end of the weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 50.



Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain & snow overnight. Lows: Lower 30s.

Wednesday / Valentine's Day: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 50.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 50s.



Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing overnight. Lows: Mid 30s.

Wednesday / Valentine's Day: Sunny. Highs: Upper 50s.

