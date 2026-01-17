Another quite, hazy weekend

Another day of mostly sunny skies and valley haze is expected across northern Utah, with temperatures running 5–10 degrees above normal. Northerly flow in place today may help mix out some of the haze, though significant improvement to air quality is not expected.

Highs will reach the low 40s for most northern locations, with 40s and 50s across central and southern Utah under mostly sunny skies.

Quiet weather will continue through the weekend, with a nearly repeat pattern lasting into midweek next week. By next weekend, models hint at a storm system that could help sweep out the poor air quality.

Until then, inversions are expected to remain in place—though slightly weaker next week—with little day-to-day change. The next storm could arrive late Friday into Saturday and bring some snow back to the northern mountains.

This far out, there’s still plenty of uncertainty, and it’s not shaping up to be a major snowmaker at this point. Stay tuned.

