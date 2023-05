Late day storms will continue across Northern Utah this week while the south gradually dries out.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning. Showers & t-storms will be likely this afternoon & evening. Highs: Low 80s.

Tuesday Night: Showers & t-storms tapering off this evening, then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows: Upper 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs: Low 90s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 60s.