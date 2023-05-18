Another round of PM showers & thunderstorms

A storm will drop in from the north today. That combined with moisture still in place will help fuel afternoon & evening showers & thunderstorms. Temperatures will be warm for the next several days.
SALT LAKE CITY
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers & t-storms in the afternoon. Highs: Upper 70s.
Wednesday Night: Showers decreasing, then becoming mostly clear. Lows: Mid 50s.
ST. GEORGE
Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of showers & thunderstorms in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Low 90s.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 60s.