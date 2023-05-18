Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Another round of PM showers & thunderstorms

Posted at 6:14 AM, May 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-18 08:16:46-04

A storm will drop in from the north today. That combined with moisture still in place will help fuel afternoon & evening showers & thunderstorms. Temperatures will be warm for the next several days.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers & t-storms in the afternoon. Highs: Upper 70s.

Wednesday Night: Showers decreasing, then becoming mostly clear. Lows: Mid 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of showers & thunderstorms in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Low 90s.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 60s.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere