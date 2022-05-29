Another round of rain

Another cool front will move in on Sunday allowing for a good chance of rain and scattered thunderstorms. This will keep temperatures almost 15 degrees below average. Southern Utah looks to stay dry but will have to contend with breezy conditions.

More rain is expected for Monday as snow levels will drop to 6000 feet. Snow accumulations will be on a range of 3-10 inches for the mountains of Northern Utah.

A possibility of afternoon showers for Tuesday with sun and warmer temps returning Wednesday.

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Rain and thunderstorms. Highs: Near 60s.

Sunday Night: Showers. Lows: Low 40s.

Monday: Scattered rain. Highs: Upper 50s.

St. George

Sunday: Sunny & breezy. Highs: Low 80s.

Sunday Night: Clear. Lows: Mid 50s.

Monday: Sunny and cooler. Highs: Upper 70s.