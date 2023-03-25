Another round of snow

Another disturbance moves in for Sunday bringing more valley and mountain snow. 1-3 inches expected for the valleys with 3-6" for the mountains with more expected for the Cottonwood Canyons.

Temperatures will stay 15-20 degree below average. A break or Monday and Tuesday

Salt Lake City

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered light snow. Highs: Mid 30s.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Mid 20s.

Sunday: Snow showers. Highs: Mid 30s.

St. George

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Low 50s.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Low 30s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Low 50s.

